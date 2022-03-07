The Northland Therapeutic Riding Center is seeking volunteers for the 2022 riding season.
The center's mission is to improve the quality of life for persons with special needs through equine assisted activities and therapies.
This year, new volunteer orientation starts at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 12 at the barn, 13608 Henson Road, Holt.
Dress appropriately for the weather, including pants and close-toed shoes. Parking is available in the lot by the barn.
Volunteer schedules are flexible. Volunteers need to be 14 years of age or older and in good physical condition to lead horses or sidewalk with riders. Learn about therapeutic riding, important safety procedures, and receive hands-on experience with the horses.
Find the link to the application and additional paperwork at ntrcmo.org/how-to-help/volunteer.html. Paperwork needs to be completed prior to orientation. There will also be paperwork at the barn if potential volunteers are unable to complete it prior to attending.
For questions and other details, call Cindy Sahl at 808-1106 or email volunteerntrc@gmail.com.
