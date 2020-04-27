Northlander shares story of COVID-19 illness, recovery

KANSAS CITY NORTH — Monica Landess, along with her husband, Terry Landess, are recovering from COVID-19. The couple, who live near Liberty, have been personally battling the pandemic since mid- and late March, respectively.
Monica was the first infected, then her husband contracted the virus.
“I am a talent acquisition recruiter for Kansas City Schools,” she explained, saying she contracted COVID-19 while traveling. “I am traveling a lot and with people all the time. From the end of February through mid-March, I was in Pine Bluff and Little Rock, Arkansas; Lawrence, Kansas; Maryville, plus the airports of St. Louis and Dallas and eventually Puerto Rico.”
Monica was one of the early COVID-19 patients in Clay County. She woke up on March 13 with a 102-degree fever, chills, aches and said she generally felt horrible.
“It was the worst I have felt,” she said Friday, April 24. “It was the sickest I had been. I called my health care provider and they went into COVID protocol, outfitted accordingly. I was tested for strep (throat) and the flu strains. The strep test came back positive. In my gut, I knew it was not strep. I was sent home with an antibiotic.”
On March 15, Monica had Terry take her to Liberty Hospital emergency room as nausea had set in, she said.
“Again, we called them and told them about the strep and my traveling,” she said. “Again, they went into COVID protocol. When they tested me, the test had to be sent to Utah and I would know about the results in three to seven days. I was on the front end of everything. I got sent home and quarantined. I continued to get worse.”
Terry took Monica back to emergency room March 17.
“I could feel it in my lungs,” she said. “I felt like I was drowning. By the time we went back, they retested me and there was a site here so I got the results in 24 hours. My lungs were taking a hit and my oxygen was low. I was told that I was going to be kept and my husband had to go to isolation as well. I was taken to a room. The nausea was grueling. I had dry heaves and the headache was so severe I couldn't turn my head.”
On St. Patrick's Day, nurses and respiratory therapists kept ramping up the oxygen, Monica said. She was rushed to intensive care and put on a Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure machine, a machine that pushes air into lungs.
“They threw this gear over me and rushed me to ICU,” Monica said. “I knew this wasn't good and the thoughts going through my mind were about my family and that they didn't know. I didn't go there, but instead went straight to prayer. People asked me if I was afraid, but I went to what kept me calm.”
Monica spent five days in ICU and three on a ventilator.
“I had nothing to eat or drink, but I was getting IVs,” she said. “I was told they didn't want me to have anything in case they had to intubate (insert a tube in the body). I spent eight days total with five days in ICU. It happened so fast and I knew it was bad. The doctor who checked on us at home told me that I had dropped quickly and bottomed out so fast. He told me my white blood cell count was almost nothing. He said I was one lucky lady.”
Terry stayed four days and was released on March 29. He never had to be placed in ICU.
“I overdid it when I got home and cleaned until I was exhausted,” Monica said.
While both Terry and Monica have been home for about a month, Monica said recovery is slow.
“It's a roller coaster,” she explained. “Last week was a bad week. We both felt bad again. It's the lungs. I am having to build up my lung capacity. It's frustrating. I am active, but how can seven stairs zap my energy? Luckily, Terry and I can work from home.”
The Landesses both stop when they need rest, which is difficult Monica said, as she tries to stay on top of work assignments.
“I realize I have to take care of me first. I can't take care of the district's needs if I am not good. I have taken a step back and given more responsibility to the other recruiter. I am learning to delegate. It's a slow recovery. You can look good and then the bottom drops out again," she said.
Now that the couple is on the mend, Monica said she added daily disinfecting to her home routine.
“When Terry went into the hospital, I had to get the virus out of our lives,” she said. “I also have to come to terms with crowds of people and traveling in a plane again. I have no desire to get on a plane. A lot of recruiting has gone virtual now, but will it remain that way?”
In dealing with COVID-19, Monica said there are myths that need dispelling.
“I didn't fall into the risk factors,” she said. “I was reading an article about dwindling smell and taste as some of the first symptoms. I had the beginning symptoms in Puerto Rico. We had spicy food and it didn't bother me. I had two colleagues with me and they didn't get it. We were on the plane together and sat next to each other. Why me?”
Monica said the disease is isolating and hard on families.
“When I was in ICU, I couldn't have family or friends visit,” she said. “It's a very lonely illness. The nursing staff was phenomenal as were the ER staff, ICU and the seventh-floor staff. I waited until the staff had to bring my medicine or take my vitals. I hated to bug them. You spend a lot of time alone. I didn't want to watch TV because I didn't need to hear more about this virus. I'm not a big TV fan. I texted friends and family and I had prayers. Eight days is a long time.”
As for advice to others, Monica recommends taking precautions.
“Be very aware of your body, and if you feel symptoms coming on such as a fever, call the doctor right away,” she said. “The screenings are there now and (they are) more willing to test now. They didn't have that March 13. If you don't have to go out, don't go out.”
If the couple remains symptom free for 14 days, they can be part of a study where their blood will be analyzed and they can donate plasma, the couple said. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, convalescent plasma is used to prevent or treat new viral diseases when other treatments or vaccines are not available, as is the case with COVID-19.
“I also want to see what COVID might have done to my lungs and liver,” she said. “Terry and I are anxious to get to that 14-day mark. We can help others and help ourselves in learning the whys. I want to see if I got the virus because of a weakened immune system.”
As the stay-at-home order is set to expire in Clay County May 4, Monica praised fellow Clay Countians for their efforts to flatten the curve, but worries a lax attitude toward social distancing after the order expires could lead to escalated infection rates.
“I also understand the need for small businesses to get back to work as I have one daughter who owns her own place in Chicago, but I also have a daughter who is a nurse in Colorado,” she said. “I want to see reentry planned out piece by piece with community support. I want to see normal, but done in a strategic manner.”
