CLAY COUNTY — As the company continues to deal with the COVID-19 crisis, OATS Transit will only be providing essential service transportation through at least April 6.
Essential service transportation is defined as dialysis, doctor appointments, grocery shopping and to food banks or similar locations.
“This is a difficult decision and one we are not taking lightly, but it is the right thing to do during this national crisis,” said Dorothy Yeager, executive director. Individuals who feel ill are asked to stay home and not ride the bus.
"OATS Transit has not set a date to return to normal operations," said Jill Stedem, development director on Friday, April 3. "We will do so when it is safe, as determined by government officials and the Centers for Disease Control. Our No. 1 priority is making sure our drivers and riders are safe and stay healthy before returning to regular service."
To help prevent the spread of the virus, the following measures have been taken:
Several measures have been put into place to ensure the safety of everyone on board the buses:
• Drivers are doing routine cleaning and disinfecting on the buses throughout the day, and cleaning surfaces that riders may come into contact with.
• Amount of people on each bus is limited to ensure safe distances for riders and drivers.
• Drivers are refraining from touching personal belongings and packages.
“A number of partnering agencies have already closed or cut back operations such as nursing homes, senior centers, workshops and day programs. This has dramatically reduced ridership and helps lessen the spread of germs. The safety of the public and OATS Transit employees is our top priority,” states an OATS release.
For more details, visit www.oatstransit.org/health.
