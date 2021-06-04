OATS Transit is open for regular transportation service, however face masks are required on the bus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"While many areas have done away with their mask ordinance, OATS Transit follows Federal Transit Administration requirements, which means face masks must be worn on public transit through Sept. 13," states a release.
Call the OATS Transit office at 380-7433 or (800) 480-6287 to schedule a ride. Visit oatstransit.org and click on the bus schedules tab to see the full schedule.
OATS Transit is available to the rural, general public of any age including seniors and individuals with disabilities.
