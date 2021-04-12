Living with a chronic condition such as diabetes, arthritis, heart disease, pain or anxiety can be a daily challenge. The Living Well program aims to help seniors with these conditions. An introduction to the Living Well program Thursday, April 15, will look at chronic pain self-management.
Overall, Living Well program participants will learn strategies to overcome problems such as frustration, fatigue, isolation and poor sleep; exercises for maintaining and improving strength, flexibility, endurance and pacing activity with rest; appropriate use of medications and evaluating new treatments; and communication skills and the importance of good nutrition in pain management.
The online introduction to classes will be at 9 a.m. Thursday. If the 30-minute session spurs further interest, there is a free, six-week online program from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays, April 22 through May 27.
To register, call Paula Zigmond with Clay County Senior Services at 595-0086 or email paula@claycoseniors.org.
