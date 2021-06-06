The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has been helping families in need during the COVID-19 public health emergency. Through the Summer Food Service Program, thousands of meals have been provided and will continue to be provided all summer, according to a press release.
The program is designed to provide breakfast, lunch, and/or snacks to children living in eligible areas during the summer months and during times of public emergencies, when children do not have access to free or reduced-price meals at school.
“The Summer Food Service Program has helped many children have a healthy meal, especially while some schools weren’t in-seat due to COVID-19,” said Robert Knodell, acting director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. “It is a comfort to many families knowing this program is available to their children.”
The map and more information about the Summer Food Service Program can be found at health.mo.gov/sfsp/. For families without access to the internet, summer meal sites in the area can also be found by texting the phrase “Summer Meals” to 97779.
Meals will be served to children age 18 and under. They are also provided to individuals age 18 to 21 who have been determined by a state or local educational agency to be mentally or physically disabled and who participate in an established school program for the mentally or physically disabled.
Funding for the Summer Food Service Program is provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
