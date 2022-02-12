CLAY COUNTY — The response to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office’s paperback book and puzzle drive for jail inmates was so overwhelming that the sheriff’s office ran out of room for all the donations, states a release from Sarah Boy, the sheriff office's PR manager. As a result, the office is sharing the bounty with other counties’ detention facilities.
The drive, which ran the month of January, netted 7,870 books and 493 jigsaw puzzles. In addition to the hundreds of books and puzzles dropped off daily at the sheriff’s office, 23 other locations in Clay County signed up to be collection points, including the Northland branches of Mid-Continent Public Library.
“The community really came through for us,” said Cpl. Jennifer Davis, who helped coordinate the project in the county detention center.
Due to this overwhelming response, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office gave thousands of books and hundreds of puzzles to Jackson, Platte and Ray County detention centers. Sheriff’s office staff also separated out books for youth and donated more than 1,000 of them to the Clay County Juvenile Office, which runs detention centers for offenders 17 and younger.
Although only paperback books could be accepted for inmates’ safety, several hundred hardback books were donated. These were given to the Assistance League of Kansas City, states a release.
The donations have completely revamped the Clay County Detention Center’s library, which was dwindling down to a limited selection due to wear and tear, said Boyd.
"Some of the nonprofits who previously provided books to the Detention Center were no longer able to. Several inmates complained there were only romance novels to read, which did not interest a lot of the average 85% male population," states the release.
Inmates now have a wide selection of nonfiction, mystery, thriller and western books to choose from.
"They’re also eagerly working through puzzles, with some dayrooms finishing a different one every day. Occupied inmates are more likely to keep the peace, making them and detention center staff safer," states the release.
