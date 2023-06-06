Parking passes now required for Liberty Fest

The crowd for Liberty Fest is often large the evening of July 3 as families enjoy food trucks, inflatables, balloon artists, fishing and fireworks at Capitol Federal Sports Complex. This year, there will be a $10 parking fee for the event.

LIBERTY — This year, to manage event capacity at Liberty Fest July 3, guests must have a parking pass to enter Capitol Federal Sports Complex, 2200 Old Missouri Highway 210.

Passes must be purchased in advance and the deadline to purchase is 5 p.m. June 27 or until they are sold out.

