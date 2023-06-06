Parking passes now required for Liberty Fest

The crowd for Liberty Fest is often large the evening of July 3 as families enjoy food trucks, inflatables, balloon artists, fishing and fireworks at Capitol Federal Sports Complex. This year, there will be a $10 parking fee for the event.
LIBERTY — This year, to manage event capacity at Liberty Fest July 3, guests must have a parking pass to enter Capitol Federal Sports Complex, 2200 Old Missouri Highway 210.
Passes must be purchased in advance and the deadline to purchase is 5 p.m. June 27 or until they are sold out.
The event committee comprised of Liberty city staff and Liberty Area Chamber of Commerce made the decision to have the parking passes for the patriotic-themed event this year.
“Liberty Fest has grown in popularity over the last few years, and in 2021 in particular, we had to close the gates after running out of parking before 8 p.m.," said Parks Director BJ Staab. "We had a lot of people lined up on 210 and 291 that were turned away at the gate after waiting more than an hour in traffic. This is not a scenario that we want to repeat.”
City Communications Manager Claire Rodgers, who is part of the event committee, said previous years' events have been congested with traffic, including people deciding to park on the side of the road on Highway 210.
“Public safety and the police have been very concerned about the parking on 210,” she said. “All that traffic had to clear before those in the parking lots could really get out. It caused a big backup. The unsanctioned parking was a safety problem.”
Once the city announced the changed on social media at the end of May, people took to Facebook to comment.
On a Facebook post in the Liberty Area - Together We're Stronger group from the chamber of commerce, Shari Mutchler wrote, “This is the smartest thing the city of Liberty could do in order to stem traffic congestion for this event. Every year it has gotten more popular and even if you leave a couple hours early to attend, chances are you wouldn’t get a parking spot and would end up wasting a tank of gas just idling in line to get in. They had so many complaints from people unable to attend that they had to do something.”
"If it costs $10 to park, it’s not free. These tickets have to be purchased in advance. Someone else can have my parking spot," wrote Sherrie Oneth Newcomb.
Rodgers said there will be 800 parking passes sold. Then, two weeks before the event, the weather will be evaluated to determine if grass parking is possible.
“We all see the parking passes as a part of the safety attached to the experience,” she said. “It’s more enjoyable when you can get in and out of an event.”
The $10 fee will help offset credit card fees for processing the passes as well as mailing the hang tags if people decide not to pick them up at the Liberty chamber office, said organizers.
Once fest guests are parked, the event will include free family activities including face painting, glitter tattoos, balloon artists, inflatables, games and more. The event begins at 6 p.m. Live entertainment from the band Lost Wax will be from 8 to 10 p.m. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.
Chairs, yard games, snacks and non-alcoholic drinks are welcomed. Guests can bring a picnic or buy snacks, drink, or dinner from the food trucks available. Beer, water and glow items will be available for purchase at the Liberty Area Chamber of Commerce tent.
