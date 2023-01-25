Liberty Parks & Rec. Foundation Board Chair Jodi Capps took home the Bill Kersten Outstanding Citizen of the Year award from the Liberty Area Chamber of Commerce. Capps has been honored locally and statewide for her work with the foundation.
LIBERTY — Liberty Parks & Rec. Foundation Board Chair Jodi Capps took home the Bill Kersten Outstanding Citizen of the Year award from the Liberty Area Chamber of Commerce.
The award recognizes an individual who has made a noteworthy contribution over and above regular employment duties. According to award criteria, outstanding contribution and community service include: education, health, fundraising, charitable and voluntary services, business, sport, arts, the environment or any other area that contributes to the advancement and well-being of the community.
“Gayle (Potter, chamber president) called me and told me that I was a nominee,” Capps said. “It’s a complete surprise to receive this. You could knock me over with a feather. It’s hard to believe that I have influenced others. I’m part of the foundation board. The entire group has helped me realize my potential.”
However humble, Capps leads with passion as one of the top parks supporters in the city.
“My goal is to make sure that every child who wants to be part of our programs in the parks department can be on a team,” she said. “The foundation raises those funds to help with those scholarships. It’s too valuable to have kids playing.”
Capps also praises the parks department staff including Director BJ Staab for their strengths.
“Supporters know what is going on and they believe in the daily job of the department,” she explained. “When the community center opened 30-plus years ago, I worked with Donna Kay (Taylor, now retired assistant parks director) on ensuring there were enough seats in the theater. That really started my love.”
During the development of the Liberty Community Center in 1990, Capps was instrumental in the $700,000 fundraising effort to expand the planned 400-seat auditorium to a 700-seat performing arts theater. In 2015, she stepped up when asked to serve on the Liberty Parks & Rec. Foundation Board.
Capps calls her philanthropic endeavors her “outlet.”
“It’s about giving back when you realize you’ve been blessed,” she said. “My late husband and I had a business that blossomed and we gained treasured friends. It’s more appropriate to ask, ‘Why not give back?’ You can find a passion and then learn how to explain it. It feels good when what you believe in resonates with others.”
