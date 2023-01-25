Parks Foundation chair receives chamber award

Liberty Parks & Rec. Foundation Board Chair Jodi Capps took home the Bill Kersten Outstanding Citizen of the Year award from the Liberty Area Chamber of Commerce. Capps has been honored locally and statewide for her work with the foundation. 

 Kellie Houx/Courier-Tribune

Jodi Capps receives the Bill Kersten Award from the Liberty Area Chamber of Commerce.

LIBERTY — Liberty Parks & Rec. Foundation Board Chair Jodi Capps took home the Bill Kersten Outstanding Citizen of the Year award from the Liberty Area Chamber of Commerce.

The award recognizes an individual who has made a noteworthy contribution over and above regular employment duties. According to award criteria, outstanding contribution and community service include: education, health, fundraising, charitable and voluntary services, business, sport, arts, the environment or any other area that contributes to the advancement and well-being of the community.

