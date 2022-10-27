Passive investing utilizes buy-and-hold approach to gradually build wealth

Passive investing is an investment strategy for individuals who want to grow their wealth over the long haul.

Individuals looking to grow their money have many options at their disposal. For example, real estate is often cited as a wise investment, as the value of property has historically increased by a significant margin over the course of a lifetime, providing a substantial return all the while fulfilling the basic need for housing that everyone has. But buying property is not the only potentially lucrative long-term investment strategy.

A small percentage of investors may have the skill, savvy and iron stomach to excel with short-term investments. But most people feel more comfortable with less risky, long-term investments. For such individuals, one strategy worth considering is passive investing.

