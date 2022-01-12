SMITHVILLE — The congregation at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) of Smithville will bid farewell to their pastor this coming weekend, but not before she offers one more sermon.
The Rev. Lara Blackwood Pickrel said her last sermon will be titled, “Let Your Light Shine” and will supported by Scriptures in Matthew 5:13-16.
“We will really focus on encouraging the church to be the church in this time,” she explained. “During the interim and no matter how long it is before the church finds a new pastor, they can still do great ministry.”
Pickrel calls the decision to take the lead at Hillcrest Christian Church on Quivira Road in Overland Park, Kansas “bittersweet.”
“In many ways, I am sad,” she said. “However, I am also excited for the move and the decision for the whole family. My husband already splits his time at two churches in that area at St. Andrew Christian and Overland Park Christian Church. The bittersweet part is that I love these people so much. They are the best of people.”
Pickrel praises the congregation.
“This congregation personally has stood by me when I have been through some of the worst and the best moments,” she said. “They were supportive when my dad died, and then helped us fundraise for our adoption. They know how to love their pastor well because they know how to love each other.”
Pickrel passed her eighth anniversary at Smithville Jan. 2. Her journey to pastoral leadership started around the year 2000. However, like many pastors, the calling came early.
“I was around 14 years old and going to church camp,” she explained. “I spent a lot of years, bargaining with God about being anything other than a pastor. I thought maybe a professor of religious studies. However, I love my calling now.”
She attended Texas Christian University, majoring in religious studies and then went on to seminary at Brite Divinity School and Phillips Theological Seminary. She completed her doctor of ministry at Phillips in 2019. Her official ordination came in 2009.
Her time in the Northland started in 2009 at Hilllside Christian Church on Vivion Road, where she served through December 2013.
“I am really proud of the relationships, especially with the community of Chacraseca, Nicaragua,” she said. “The women of our church paid for a nursing student there to go to college and return to serve her community.”
Pickrel also praises children and young families who are shaping the next generation of the church.
“I am really proud of how the churched handled a major gift and created policies,” she said. “We received that gift with joy and have added to our community outreach and helped create the Stephen Ministry, which is a way to train lay people on one-on-one peer relationships. The training is fantastic, but an investment.”
Under Pickrel’s pastoral leadership, the church bought new equipment for online worship.
“While the last two years have not been easy, we have all stuck with each other,” she said of the pandemic’s impact.
One of the elders, Cheryl Merideth, praised Pickrel’s ingenuity in keeping church going during the pandemic.
“It really proved how capable our minister was, keeping us connected,” she said. “Lara had Zoom lessons and board meetings as well as Bible studies. She embraced technology. I’m so thankful we had her to guide us through. She’s a gift.”
Merideth said elders learned to appreciate the text group where messages could be shared about who needed visiting or prayer.
“Lara is very prayerful and inspirational,” she said. “Her messages give me hope and she makes me feel like there is hope in any situation. Hillcrest is getting a super minister.”
Pickrel said she is leaving the next pastor details about how to embrace the congregation.
“These are people who are capable and called,” she said. “They are passionate about their church and their community. Learn what they have to offer. With a 178-year-old church, the roots run deep and are definitely intertwined. Follow those roots and see the connections. It can also be fun.
“What a privilege it has been for the past eight years to be pastor, to minister to them and be a part of their lives,” she said. “I am so excited for whoever takes this church because they are getting a gem of a church.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.