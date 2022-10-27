LIBERTY — Retired William Jewell sociology professor Ed Chasteen passed away Oct. 12 at the age of 86.
His daughter, Debbie Chasteen, shared on Facebook that he suffered a stroke Sunday, Oct. 9 during a family party. Debbie Chasteen, who is a professor at Jewell as well, said her won the game they were playing right before the stroke.
“Ed Chasteen was a teacher his entire life and wanted to continue teaching after he died. Dad arranged to donate his body to the KU medical school and his wishes have been fulfilled. At this time, no public memorial is planned. Dad would like it best if you celebrate his life by taking a bike ride, spending time with your family, helping your neighbor or getting to know someone who is not like you,” she wrote.
An early diagnosis of multiple sclerosis in 1981 never slowed him down. He found riding his bicycle helped keep his limbs more flexible. Thus, he became the “Pedalin’ Prof.” Debbie said doctors told him he couldn’t be active, but he proved them wrong.
“He was still riding the day before his stroke. In the last five to six years, he changed to a recumbent bike, but he still rode 10 to 12 miles daily. He wanted to donate his body to be used for medical research and medical education,” she said. “He said he wanted to continue teaching even after he passed.”
Ed spent 30 years at William Jewell College.
“It was just normal to see my dad do what he did,” his daughter said. “Even growing up, we would visit different places of faith or spend time with people who had different practices and beliefs. From a young age, I knew he taught race relations and about getting along with people. I called him a sociologist rather than saying professor. It made an impact on me.”
Ed retired in the mid-1990s so there was about six years when there wasn’t a Chasteen at Jewell before she joined the faculty, Debbie said.
“It is hard to lose someone dear, but so many people have reached out,” she said. “They want to honor his legacy and there are ripple effects. The Table of Faith group that shares a meal will continue as people make connections. The Human Family Reunion should continue, too as people want to convene under that name.”
Ed’s widow, Bobbie Chasteen, has been leaning on family for support. The two were college sweethearts and married 65 years.
“They each brought their strengths,” Debbie said. “My dad was a big idea person and my mother is the planner and the detail person. It all worked out.”
Ed’s positivity reached hundreds in this community and across the country. He was a fixture for the Greater Liberty Ride for MS. His words have appeared in many publications, including the Courier-Tribune, over the years as a regular columnist, guest columnist and an occasional writer of a letter to the editor.
His home church, Second Baptist of Liberty, appointed him ambassador to other communities of faith. He started HateBusters to help folks hurt by those discriminate based on race, religion or sexual orientation.
“Hate is cowardly, doing its mischief at night when those who do it can’t be seen. ... Those of us who hold any faith are obligated by that faith to protect the rights of all faiths. ... When we love our neighbor, we become our faith. The most effective time to oppose hate when it comes among us is immediately after it happens,” Ed once wrote.
Elizabeth MacLeod Walls, William Jewell’s president, said she often found Ed in his favorite chair nestled against the windows at Ginger Sue’s.
“When I would walk in, he would shake my hand and share kind words about the college. And then when I returned to my office, I invariably found an email from HateBusters waiting for me. Dr. Chasteen was devoted to Jewell and to justice, and we are better for it,” she said.
Physics Professor D. Blane Baker remembers classes with Ed.
“As a teacher, Ed Chasteen helped open our eyes to the inequities around us and challenged us to try to change what we can change. He was a man of great compassion, empathy and moral courage,” he explained.
For Richard P. Groves, executive director of North Kansas City Business Council, Ed changed his life in many ways.
“Of course, his passion for encouraging people to learn about, appreciate and ‘like people who aren’t like me’ was contagious. His HateBusters organization and his commitment to the Human Family Reunion year after year touched thousands of people of all faiths and ethnic backgrounds,” Groves said.
In 1987, Ed took a bike ride across the country, believing in the kindness of others to see him from one side of the nation to the other.
“There are so many lessons my dad taught,” Debbie said. “The audacious asking that came from the bike ride amazes me. He believed in asking for something specific and often he received affirmative answers like a donated sandwich or a night spent in a church when he was riding. He knew how to rally folks.”
Groves said he was inspired by Ed’s 5,100-mile solo cross country bike ride.
“At age 46 or so I was inspired that I got a decent bicycle and start riding,” he said. “Over the next 20 years or so I was privileged to be Ed’s bicycle sidekick for more than 10,000 miles. We probably rode every country road in Clay County multiple times. At our slow pace of riding, that’s a lot of hours of inspiration and idea-sharing. And finally, there was no more loyal and supportive friend than Ed was.”
