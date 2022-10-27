LIBERTY — Retired William Jewell sociology professor Ed Chasteen passed away Oct. 12 at the age of 86.

His daughter, Debbie Chasteen, shared on Facebook that he suffered a stroke Sunday, Oct. 9 during a family party. Debbie Chasteen, who is a professor at Jewell as well, said her won the game they were playing right before the stroke.

