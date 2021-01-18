Pepperoni Hot Pockets under recall

The frozen Hot Pockets product were produced from Nov. 13 to 16 and have a shelf life of 14 months. The product under recall is 54-oz. carton packages containing 12 “Nestlé HOT POCKETS BRAND SANDWICHES: PREMIUM PEPPERONI MADE WITH PORK, CHICKEN & BEEF PIZZA GARLIC BUTTERY CRUST” with a “BEST BEFORE FEB 2022” date and lot codes 0318544624, 0319544614, 0320544614, and 0321544614.