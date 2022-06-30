Pets can be negatively impacted by fireworks

According to the Humane Society, animals can become so frightened by the noise and commotion of fireworks around the Fourth of July that they may run from otherwise familiar environments and people and become lost.
“They may also suffer devastating or even fatal health effects from the stress. The sudden bright flashes and sounds can cause wild animals to run into roadways, resulting in more car accidents than normal. Wildlife rehabilitation centers are often flooded with traumatized, injured and orphaned wild animals after the holiday,” states the Humane Society’s website, humanesociety.org.
Casings and heavy metals that are littered by fireworks also can be mistakenly consumed by wildlife or fed to their young.
“Many of these materials are either indigestible and therefore choking hazards, or toxic to the animal, and pollutants from fireworks can be washed into waterways and contaminate drinking water for the animals that rely on it,” states the animal care organization. “And in regions of the country prone to wildfires, the slightest ember from a fireworks display can start a blaze that kills many wildlife species and destroys their habitats.”
As a way to help pets and wildlife stay safe during the holiday, the Humane Society offers the following tips.
Keep pets safely away from fireworks
Pets are more sensitive to loud noises, flashing lights and strong smells. On the Fourth of July, and other days people are likely to set off fireworks, it’s best to leave pets safely indoors, preferably with a radio or TV turned on to soften jarring noises. If you’re unable to leave your pet unattended at home, keep them leashed and under your direct control at all times.
If a pet is scared by fireworks, ask a veterinarian for help
There are medications and techniques that might help alleviate a pet’s fear and anxiety.
Safeguard pest with collar and ID tag
All pets, even those kept indoors full time, should wear collars with ID tags. Indoor-only pets can become so frightened during fireworks displays that they may take desperate measures to escape the noise, including breaking through windows or door screens. Pet owners should ensure a pet is microchipped and that the chip is properly registered with current owner contact information.
If a pet does become lost, contact local animal control and surrounding shelters. If you find a lost pet, either take it to the address on their tag or bring it to a local animal shelter.
