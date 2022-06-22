CLAY COUNTY — Almost 100 years ago, Donald Pharis purchased a 160-acre farm in rural Clay County and gave up teaching to farm. While he farmed, he still valued land and water conservation while his second wife welcomed students to learn about pioneer life.
Today, the Pharis Farm, 20611 Missouri Highway EE, is a public historic site open for special events such Picking on the Porch & Art on the Farm. Both events are Saturday, June 25.
Starting at 3 p.m., there is open-mic time where musicians will be welcome to share their skills. At 5 p.m., Jerry & Neil will play; and at 6 p.m., the Liberty Highway Band plays.
Those coming are invited to bring art to display. Attendees should bring lawn chairs.
