Long summertime weekends offer many opportunities to make good memories. But it takes just one choice — the choice to drive impaired — to transform those.
With Juneteenth added last year, the summer gained another holiday weekend and the official holiday will be marked Monday, June 20.
From 2016 through 2020, more than 1,000 people lost their lives on Missouri roadways in crashes involving a substance-impaired driver. Overall, impaired driving accounts for 20% of traffic fatalities in the state, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.
Impaired driving includes drunk driving, as well as other forms of impairment, such as drug use, including prescription medications, and physical conditions like drowsy driving, poor vision or reduced cognitive capabilities.
Also remember to be mindful that excessive heat and drinking alcohol can be dangerous too. Drinking alcohol can cause us to lose fluids because of an increase in urination. This combination can lead to dehydration.
Dehydration in hot weather can cause: dizziness, muscle cramps, disorientation, fatigue, impaired judgment and heat stroke.
Remember to designate a sober driver.
