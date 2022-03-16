St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in America date back to the country’s founding. However, if you celebrate, make sure you and your friends stay safe this St. Patrick’s Day, states a release from Missouri law enforcement and the traffic safety commission. This means that if you plan to drink, plan for a sober ride home.
"A sober driver is one who hasn’t had any alcohol," states the release. To help keep the community safe, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Region 7 consisting of Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska is spreading the message about the dangers of drunk driving, according to a press release.
According to NHTSA, 10,142 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes in 2019. On average, more than 10,000 people were killed each year from 2015 to 2019 — one person was killed in a drunk-driving crash every 52 minutes in 2019.
"This is why NHTSA wants to remind drivers that drunk driving is not only illegal, but also a matter of life and death. As you head out to the festivities, help us spread the word: Buzzed driving is drunk driving," states the release.
“Drunk drivers are a continuing problem on our nation’s roads, especially around days like St. Patrick’s Day,” said Regional Administrator Susan DeCourcy. “People need to know that they can go out for a night of fun and return home safely by ensuring they have a sober driver take them home. Don’t be the reason someone — including yourself — doesn’t get home. Don’t let St. Patrick’s Day become an anniversary of a tragic night.”
During the 2019 St. Patrick’s Day period, from 6 p.m. March 16 to 5:59 a.m. March 18, 46% of crash fatalities involved a drunk driver. In fact, from 2015 to 2019, a total of 280 lives were lost in drunk-driving crashes during the St. Patrick’s Day period.
Drivers should also keep an eye out for pedestrians who have had too much to drink. Walking while intoxicated can also be deadly as lack of attention to their surroundings could put pedestrians at risk of getting hit by a vehicle.
