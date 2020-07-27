Platte-Clay Electric Cooperative is warning consumer-members in the Northland of a new phone scam targeting members.
The scam consists of PCEC members being falsely told the cooperative was bought out by another utility and their payments were not processed correctly due to the merger. Members are instructed to buy a prepaid debit card and transmit card information to pay an overdue amount to avoid having their power shut off.
“PCEC will never demand members use a particular form of payment for their account nor suggest a prepaid debit card be purchased to do business with the co-op,” states a PCEC release.
Members can call the co-op at 628-3121 or visit its offices in Kearney and Platte City during regular business hours to speak with a member service representative and verify the status of their account. Account information is also available through PCEC’s online bill pay portal at PCEC.coop.
“If a member believes they have been a victim of fraud they should immediately report the incident to local law enforcement and call Platte-Clay Electric,” states the release. Platte-Clay Electric serves more than 24,000 accounts and nearly 3,000 miles of energized line in Buchanan, Caldwell, Clay, Clinton, DeKalb, Platte and Ray counties.
