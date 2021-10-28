LIBERTY — St. James Knights of Columbus Council No. 6780 presents Mollie B and SqueezeBox with Ted Lange Saturday, Oct. 30.
The show starts at 7 p.m. at St. James Catholic Church/School Gym, 309 Stewart Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are available at the door.
Mollie B is an International Polka Hall of Fame inductee, “favorite female vocalist of the year,” host of the “Mollie B Polka Party” and “Polka” as seen on PBS.
Ted Lane is also an International Polka Hall of Fame inductee and two-time Grammy nominee. Their music has been featured in the 2018 Warner Brothers movie, “The Mule” starring Clint Eastwood.
Food will be available for purchase. For tickets, prices or more information, call 816-721-7252 or email mendyk2017@gmail.com or visit MollieB.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.