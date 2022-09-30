LIBERTY — Pony Express Bank, 215 N. Highway 291, is joining the national effort to protect seniors from becoming victims of fraud and financial abuse. Each year, older customers lose approximately $2.9 billion to fraud, but it is suspected that number is drastically underestimated because only 1 in 44 seniors report financial abuse, according to a press release.
“Scammers are always developing new ways to rip people off, and sadly, they often target our seniors for numerous reasons,” said Scott Page, CEO and president. “The information below that we also share via social media will provide older customers and their financial caregivers with the knowledge they need to proactively protect themselves and their loved ones from these crimes.”
The "Safe Banking For Seniors," sponsored by the American Bankers Association, is a free national program that provides bankers with tools and resources to connect with their local communities.
• Know the warning signs of scams. Scammers are always thinking of new ways to steal from seniors, but knowing the warning signs of scams will help stop fraud in its tracks. Paying fees or taxes for sweepstakes or lottery “winnings," acting immediately on an offer or insisting on secrecy are characteristics of some types of fraud. When in doubt, talk to a trusted advisor, family member or friend.
• Protect your financial identity. Some scammers are more interested in stealing financial identities to open new credit cards or loans in seniors’ names. Shred receipts, bank statements and unused credit card offers before throwing them away. Never give personal information, including Social Security Number, account number or other financial information to anyone over the phone unless you initiated the call and the other party is trusted.
• Choose a responsible financial caregiver. Sadly, family members and friends can also take advantage of seniors and leave them in financial ruin. Plan ahead for the day that you may not be able to manage finances on your own.
• For more consumer tips, see the Consumer Resources section at aba.com/Seniors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.