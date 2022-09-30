stock_brokenpiggybank

Scammers are still focusing on seniors and unfortunately creating new ways to defraud the oldest citizens of their hard-earned savings.

LIBERTY — Pony Express Bank, 215 N. Highway 291, is joining the national effort to protect seniors from becoming victims of fraud and financial abuse. Each year, older customers lose approximately $2.9 billion to fraud, but it is suspected that number is drastically underestimated because only 1 in 44 seniors report financial abuse, according to a press release.

“Scammers are always developing new ways to rip people off, and sadly, they often target our seniors for numerous reasons,” said Scott Page, CEO and president. “The information below that we also share via social media will provide older customers and their financial caregivers with the knowledge they need to proactively protect themselves and their loved ones from these crimes.”

