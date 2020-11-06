LIBERTY — To mark Veterans Day, Pony Express Bank, 215 N. 291 Highway, is partnering with the Missouri Bankers Association to provide Segways for men and women injured in Iraq and Afghanistan. Pony Express Bank is hoping to raise $1,000 for Segs4Vets, a volunteer program that provides Segway mobile transporters to help severely injured veterans, according to a press release.
This year, Pony Express Bank is holding their annual “Spare Change” drive where they place a coin jar in their drive up and collect spare change donations from their employees and customers. Most customers donate a lot more than their spare change and the bank matches the amount donated.
“This is the 12th year that Pony Express Bank has supported Segs4Vets,” said Scott Page, the bank’s president. “We are honored to help the men and women who proudly serve to protect our freedoms. Participating in Segs4Vets gives our bank and our community the opportunity to thank veterans and their families for their sacrifices to keep our nation safe. It’s something we look forward to every year.”
MBA is conducting its 12th fundraising campaign for Segs4Vets, the association’s designated charity. Since 2009, banks in Missouri, their employees and communities and MBA associate members have raised more than $707,000 to support Segs4Vets. Donations from MBA members and their communities exceeded $84,000 in 2019.
“Every year, I tell bankers how much I am amazed at their generosity to support our veterans through Segs4Vets,” said Max Cook, MBA president and CEO. “I am proud of Pony Express Bank’s commitment to support the men and women who make sacrifices to support our freedoms.”
Launched in 2005, Segs4Vets is a grassroots program administered by volunteers. The cost to provide a Segway is more than $10,000. The cost for an ALLY chair, a modified Segway chair, is $15,000. For every $1 donated, 98 cents supports Segs4Vets’ mission — helping severely injured men and women returning from Iraq and Afghanistan to choose the path of independence and to remain productive members of society, according to a press release.
“When men and women serving our nation suffer serious injury and permanent disability, they must have resources and tools that help them live independently and contribute to society,” said Jerry Kerr, president and co-founder of Segs4Vets. “Segs4Vets empowers these men and women, giving them a new outlook on life.”
