Pools across county win safety inspection awards

CLAY COUNTY — Each year, Clay County Public Health Center celebrates pool facilities that excel in safety with the Pool Quality of Excellence Awards. The awards recognize facilities that successfully follow county rules and regulations for pools and spas, exhibiting pool quality and safety practices and achieving “exceptional” inspection results during the calendar year, according to the health center.
This year’s winners represent 11 yearly pools, two yearly spas, 15 seasonal pools, three wading pools, one outdoor spa and two spraygrounds. Eight facilities also earned a Gold Standard distinction by winning an excellence award for the past three or more years.
“We are grateful for the hard work these establishments put in last year to not only meet, but exceed the health department’s high standards of safety,” said Robert Gilliland, section chief of Environmental Health Protection. “We appreciate their partnership with us to protect the public from waterborne illnesses and other hazards.”
To qualify for a Pool Quality of Excellence award, multiple criteria must be met such as having been open and operating the full year with no repeated violations, no follow-up inspections needed, no confirmed cases of water-borne illnesses and no imminent risk or safety violations.
In 2022, the Environmental Health Protection section of Clay County Public Health Center conducted 445 recreational water inspections. This year’s award winners represent 29% of Clay County regulated recreational water facilities.
The following are award winners in the Courier-Tribune and sister publication Gladstone Dispatch’s coverage areas.
Yearly indoor pools
• Gladstone Community Center - competition pool
• Gladstone Community Center - diving pool
• Gladstone Community Center - leisure pool
• Holiday Inn Express and Suites - pool, Kearney
• Liberty Community Center - therapy pool, Liberty
Seasonal outdoor pools
• Broadway Village Apartments, Gladstone
• Cherokee Village, Liberty, also won awards in 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022
• Clay Creek Townhomes, Smithville
• Claywoods Homeowners Association, Liberty, also won awards in 2020, 2021, 2022
• Club at MariMack, Kearney
• Copper Ridge Living Liberty
• Earnest Shepherd Memorial Youth Center, Liberty
• Harborview Homeowners Association, Smithville, also won awards in 2020, 2021, 2022
• Homestead Development, Liberty, also won awards in 2020, 2021, 2022
• Meadowbrook Townhouse, Gladstone
• Stonebrooke Estates HOA, Gladstone
• Wynbrick Homeowners Association, Liberty
Outdoor wading pools
• Liberty Community Center, Liberty, also won in 2020, 2021, 2022
