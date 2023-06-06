Pools across county win safety inspection awards

To qualify for a Pool Quality of Excellence award, multiple criteria must be met such as having been open and operating the full year with no repeated violations, no follow-up inspections needed, no confirmed cases of water-borne illnesses and no imminent risk or safety violations.

 Submitted/Clay County Public Health

CLAY COUNTY — Each year, Clay County Public Health Center celebrates pool facilities that excel in safety with the Pool Quality of Excellence Awards. The awards recognize facilities that successfully follow county rules and regulations for pools and spas, exhibiting pool quality and safety practices and achieving “exceptional” inspection results during the calendar year, according to the health center.

This year’s winners represent 11 yearly pools, two yearly spas, 15 seasonal pools, three wading pools, one outdoor spa and two spraygrounds. Eight facilities also earned a Gold Standard distinction by winning an excellence award for the past three or more years.

