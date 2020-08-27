LIBERTY — To meet the challenges and calls for racial justice, Precious Blood Renewal Center will offer a four-session discussion to examine roots of racism. These sessions are primarily for white people who want to be allies to people of color, according to the program details. The online workshop is 9 to 10:30 a.m., Aug. 29 and Sept. 5, 9 and 26.
As St. Paul said in his letter to the Corinthians: If one part of the body suffers, every part suffers with it, a press release quotes.
The program will explore white identity, white privilege, white fragility and white supremacy.
Once registered, participants will receive information on how to get the $10 workbook and how to connect via Zoom.
Registration is available at pbrenewalcenter.org/blog/2020/08/be-the-bridge-to-racial-unity/; 415-3745 or email at info@pbrenewalcenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.