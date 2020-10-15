LIBERTY — “Be the Bridge to Racial Unity” is a four-session group discussion about racism and how to be a white ally through the Precious Blood Renewal Center. The sessions, which are held via Zoom, are 7 to 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays Oct. 20, 27, Nov. 10 and 17. The cost is $10 for a workbook.
The mission statement of the center declares: “We are a safe and sacred place, offering healing and hope, renewal and reconciliation, for all people.”
To meet these challenges, Precious Blood Renewal Center will offer a four-session discussion to examine the roots of racism. These sessions are primarily for white people who want to be allies to people of color.
To register, visit pbrenewalcenter.org/events/be-the-bridge-to-racial-unity-2/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.