LIBERTY — Precious Blood Renewal Center will resume in-person programming July 1 with an ecumenical service in the Taizé style, using music, chants and scripture for a meditative prayer experience.
Prayers for Healing and Renewal runs 7 to 8 p.m.
“July is the month of the Precious Blood,” said Father Ron Will, spiritual director of the Renewal Center. “We remember in a special way all that it means that Jesus loved us so much that he shed his blood on the cross.
“As we begin to open our places of worship, we acknowledge the times we could not gather for weddings, baptisms, funerals and so many other occasions. Many of us still carry grief,” he said. “Many of us carry pains and sorrows. We invite you to bring all these feelings and experiences to the foot of the cross during our July Taizé prayer service.”
Register for the evening of prayer at pbrenewalcenter.org/events/taize-for-july-for-healing-and-renewal/. Registration will also include details about the event being livestreamed.
