The Northland Coalition, with support from Tri-County Mental Health Services, partnered with the Drug Enforcement Administration, law enforcement agencies and other communities across the country to encourage the responsible disposal of prescriptions, according to a press release.
The 20th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is set for Saturday, April 24.
During Take Back Day in October 2020, the DEA reported collecting close to 500 tons of expired, unwanted and unused prescription medications.
Community Prevention Specialist Emily Barnes of Tri-County Mental Health Services said while the pandemic has added an additional stress factors and potential for prescription drug overdose, it is always critical to prevent misuse.
“Studies tell us that a majority of abused prescription drugs come from the medicine cabinets of friends and family, so, by properly disposing of them, we can keep them from being misused by anyone, especially our youth,” she said. “Since they are the most important source of information for their kids, it’s always the right time for parents to talk to them about the misuse of medications.”
Barnes added improperly disposing of prescriptions and over-the-counter drugs, such as flushing them, can negatively impact the water supply and community at large.
Barnes said the Northland communities have continued to expand their participation in the Take Back program every year since it began in 2009. Community drop box sites accept tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Liquids, including intravenous solutions; syringes; and other sharp or aerosol delivery systems and illegal drugs will not be accepted. Vaping devices and cartridges will be accepted, provided lithium batteries have been removed.
Northland drop box services are free and anonymous. While the sites offer many hours of operation, not all are open on Saturdays, including on Take Back Day.
Available locations and hours of operation are below.
• Gladstone Police Department lobby, 7010 N. Holmes St., open 24/7
• KCMO Police Shoal Creek Patrol lobby, 6801 NE Pleasant Valley Road, open 24 hours per day Monday through Friday and closed after 10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays
• Liberty Police Department lobby, 101 E Kansas St., open 24/7
• Smithville Police lobby, located at 107 W. Main St., is typically open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, but the facility has been closed to public as the building is undergoing renovations.
Call 532-0500 for drop-off details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.