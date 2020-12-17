The Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Medical Center of Mid-America offers five tips to keep furry friends safe in freezing temperatures.
Highs in the 40s might not seem bitterly cold, but temperatures are dropping below freezing at night through early morning, which can be a big danger to pets, states a society release.
"It’s a common misconception that a pet’s fur will keep them warm while they’re outside," states the release.
• Bring pets inside. Pets should not be left outside in the cold. Young puppies and senior dogs have more difficulty regulating their body temperature, but even pets with a thick coat are at risk of frostbite and hypothermia.
• Provide a cozy space. If animals must be left outdoors, provide a well-insulated, draft-free, appropriately sized shelter with a sturdy covering to prevent icy winds from entering.
"Do not place blankets inside the shelter. If it rains or snows, the blankets can become wet and freeze. Instead, insulate the shelter with hay or straw. Adequate shelter is mandatory by law," states the release.
• Prevent injury by examining pet paws. When your pet comes inside, check their paws for signs of cold-weather damage, such as a cracked paw pad, redness between toes and any bleeding.
"Pay attention for areas on the ground that contain rock salt and steer clear as these harmful chemicals can result in paw injuries or cause serious stomach issues for your pet upon ingestion," states the release.
• Layer up the pup. If the family dog has a thinner coat or seems bothered by the cold, consider a sweater or a dog coat for trips outside, but, be careful to keep layers dry.
• Schedule a winter wellness exam. If a pet has not visited the veterinarian for their annual wellness exam, don’t delay. Cold weather may worsen certain medical conditions such as arthritis.
