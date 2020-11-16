KEARNEY — In honor of the Christmas season, Kearney Parks and Recreation is allowing businesses and individuals to decorate trees along the walking trail in Jesse James Park. The park is located north of downtown off Missouri Highway 33.
To participate, people can pick out a tree and decorate it for the Christmas holiday using ornaments and lights of their choosing.
“We do ask that you put a sign in front of your tree so everyone can see who decorated it,” states a city release.
Power to the lights is provided by the city. Decorations must be taken down by Jan. 13 or risk being discarded.
The lighting of the trees along the trail will be part of a holiday tradition in Kearney, the Mayor's Christmas Tree Walk and Magical Night: A Downtown Kearney Christmas, an event at Firehouse Community Center, 106 S. Jefferson St.
More details on the Magical Night event, which will feature a parade and fireworks display, will be published in a coming Courier-Tribune edition.
For more details on park tree decorating, call Ryan Marcotte at 903-4730
