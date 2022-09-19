featured top story Queen Elizabeth II remembrance service Monday in Liberty Sep 19, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LIBERTY — St. James Anglican Cathedral will remember Queen Elizabeth II during an Evensong in her memory at 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, at 342 N. Water St. in Liberty. The public is welcome to attend.The congregation will have a prayerful moment for the late queen from the Book of Common Prayer that she used in her faith walk, which the congregation continues to use.The Evensong will be a combination of prayers, Psalms and hymns to the accompaniment of the newly installed pipe organ and string duet. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes Tweets by myCTnews Latest News Liberty sergeant passes from medical emergency Strong start for Liberty North soccer Queen Elizabeth II remembrance service Monday in Liberty Income tax cut plan heads to Missouri Senate floor for debate Steelers to practice patience with QB, offense Oversight Republicans to force out Hunter Biden documents citing ‘national security threat’ Sarah Paulson to Star as Cult Leader Gwen Shamblin in ‘The Way Down’ Scripted Series Missouri tax cut plan continues to evolve under Capitol dome Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDaylight saving time 2022: Will Missouri fall back this year?First of 2 trials for accused murderer to begin this monthFour more Texas counties declare invasion at southern border, bringing total to 22Old Fashioned Street Faire returns to historic SmithvilleCommunity festivals on tap this weekendKearney dominates Excelsior SpringsMayor Jones' Office makes history by establishing the first LGBTQIA + Advisory Board in St. LouisPatricia Ann MunkirsFormer Kearney soccer player wins National Player of Week awardWilde ranks top 2 in nation after Saturday's performance Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
