SMITHVILLE — The Smithville American Legion Jim Nelson Post 58 was a bustling place of patriotism on May 17 and those in attendance got to witness that patriotism shared as the Smithville Patriotic Stitchers presented 16 quilts to veterans in the community.

Active military, veterans receive quilts from Smithville Patriotic Stitchers

Here is 11 of the 16 active soldiers and veterans who received quilts May 17 from the Smithville Patriotic Stitchers.

Organized in 2013, the Stitchers work on the quilts as a way to honor veterans. Prior to the event, emcee and Stitchers organizer Chris Knott, a retired Air Force nurse, asked those in attendance to remember “our fallen.”

Active military, veterans receive quilts from Smithville Patriotic Stitchers

Dr. John Owen, the emergency room director at Liberty Hospital, is also a retired brigadier general. He received his quilt May 17 as well.

Dr. John Owen, a veteran who is the vice president for emergency services at Liberty Hospital, stands as he is presented to the crowd and receives a quilt for his military service from the Smithville Patriotic Stitchers at the Smithville American Legion.
Active military, veterans receive quilts from Smithville Patriotic Stitchers

First Lt. Roger Hubbard received a quilt as well. He is still serving in the Army National Guard. Hubbard smiles at Wendy Holland, one of the longtime quilters. 
Active military, veterans receive quilts from Smithville Patriotic Stitchers

Lt. Col. Joseph Lembke is all smiles as he receives his quilt from the Smithville Patriotic Stitchers.

Community Editor Kellie Houx can be reached at kellie.houx@mycouriertribune.com or 389-6630.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.