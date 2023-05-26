Terry Buckler, Holt, along with 109 men volunteered for a rescue mission now known as the historic Son Tay raid of 1970. He was in Special Forces. Buckler was one of 16 veterans to receive a quilt from the Smithville Patriotic Stitchers.
John Lawler served in Vietnam from 1968 to 1969. He received his service quilt May 17 from the Smithville Patriotic Stitchers.
Kellie Houx/Courier-Tribune
Terry Buckler, Holt, along with 109 men volunteered for a rescue mission now known as the historic Son Tay raid of 1970. He was in Special Forces. Buckler was one of 16 veterans to receive a quilt from the Smithville Patriotic Stitchers.
Kellie Houx/Courier-Tribune
Six of the women who are part of the Smithville Patriotic Stitchers prepare to honor the veterans at the American Legion Post 58 on May 17.
Kellie Houx/Courier-Tribune
Here is the logo for the Smithville American Legion's Patriotic Stitchers.
SMITHVILLE — The Smithville American Legion Jim Nelson Post 58 was a bustling place of patriotism on May 17 and those in attendance got to witness that patriotism shared as the Smithville Patriotic Stitchers presented 16 quilts to veterans in the community.
Organized in 2013, the Stitchers work on the quilts as a way to honor veterans. Prior to the event, emcee and Stitchers organizer Chris Knott, a retired Air Force nurse, asked those in attendance to remember “our fallen.”
“It’s about beautiful things that come together one stitch at a time,” she said. “This year marks our 10th year as an organization. We are independent and rely on donations. These are quilts that provide a hug. It’s never too late to say thank you. Our work is done with honor and respect for the devotion and years of sacrifice.”
The quilters escorted the veterans to the stage in the Legion hall. The veterans receiving quilts included several men who served in Vietnam.
Dr. John Owen was convinced to attend the night’s ceremony under the guise of presenting a speech after being invited by Chris’ husband, Dewayne Knott, retired Air Force officer and past commander of the post. Owen, who currently works at Liberty Hospital as vice president of emergency medicine services, received one of the quilts.
“It was a nice surprise after coming to the event under a pretext,” said Owen, chuckling. “It’s a real honor and I couldn’t be more thrilled. I am proud of my service and it’s so very thoughtful to be acknowledged.”
Owen knows the Knotts through serving in the Guard together.
Owen, who held the rank of brigadier general, was the Air National Guard assistant to the command surgeon, Air Mobility Command. According to his biography, he was the advisor on Air National Guard issues such as aeromedical evacuation, airlifts, personnel issues, waiver processes and policy decisions concerning the Air National Guard in worldwide airlift and refueling missions.
He also advised the Air National Guard air surgeon and the Air National Guard assistant to the Air Force command surgeon on representing and developing policy for the entire Air National Guard medical mission. For his service, Owen has received awards and earned decorations such as the Meritorious Service Medal, Air Force Achievement Medal and Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.
“I’ve been a proud member of the American Legion for years,” Owen said. “I am truly surprised to receive such an honor.”
First Lt. Roger Hubbard received a quilt as well. He is still serving in the Army National Guard.
“I’m still in shock,” he said. “I’m a medical officer and I work with veterans as we look at their mental health.”
Hubbard and his family own a farm in Smithville.
“I have seen both sides of this line,” he said. “Helping people, it’s an honor. I’m honestly struggling for words.”
Hubbard said he was surprised to receive the quilt as he is still serving.
“My story is still unfolding,” he said. “I accepted the quilt with grace and all the appreciation for the hands that prepared the quilts.”
Hubbard usually heads to the Legion hall to share stories.
“We do this because it’s a calling,” he said. “From the age of 4, I knew I wanted to be in the military. It’s an honor to help the young guys. I’m in the role as teacher now and appreciating even more the value to serve.”
Lt. Col. Joseph Lembke currently serves at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base in St. Joseph. He also knows the Knotts through service with the 139th Medical Group and received a quilt.
“Chris reached out to me,” he said. “It’s my 30th anniversary of military service. I’m honored to be honored in this way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.