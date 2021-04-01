LIBERTY — The Table, a Christian Fellowship in Liberty at 940 Kent St., will hold its grand opening with Easter service at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 4. The church, formerly known as Desperation Church, occupies the building next to Wicklunds CARSTAR & Glass.
The Table is described as a friendly, relaxed community of people including those without a church home looking for a place to belong. For more information, visit thetableliberty.org or search the church on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.
The church will hold services in person and online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.