Rebuilding Together Kansas City gains new director

New Rebuilding Together Kansas City Executive Director Scott Hickox plans to build on the positive reputation local founder Clay McQuerry built.

 Kellie Houx/Courier-Tribune

LIBERTY — For 22 years, Rebuilding Together Kansas City has helped hundreds of individuals and families in need make their homes safer.

Clay McQuerry brought the Rebuilding Together concept to the Northland from Texas, and by 2002, the first eight houses were worked on during the first Rebuilding Day.

Rebuilding Day

Gary Barger and Kent Ravenscraft work together at the circular saw, cutting and collecting trim for the garage-to-bedroom conversion at a house in Gladstone during a previous Rebuilding Day.

