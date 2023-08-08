LIBERTY — For 22 years, Rebuilding Together Kansas City has helped hundreds of individuals and families in need make their homes safer.
Clay McQuerry brought the Rebuilding Together concept to the Northland from Texas, and by 2002, the first eight houses were worked on during the first Rebuilding Day.
McQuerry retired and has turned the helm over to Executive Director Scott Hickox. Hickox knew of the nonprofit when he served as pastor of Liberty Christian Fellowship.
“I believe that I want to spend the last part of my career giving back to the community,” he said. “My faith drives what I do, and I love to help people. Giving back has the most satisfaction.”
Hickox has been in sales as well as the ministry, but wanted to embrace his passions and faith wrapped up in Rebuilding Together Kansas City.
“I have been handed an organization in great shape,” he said. “I am building on Clay’s foundation. The organization’s reputation and financial strengths are solid. Now I just get to grow on them. There are some similarities with the church world with volunteering and being helpful.”
Earlier this year, he got to be part of his first gala for the nonprofit and reconnected or started new relationships with others who care about what happens in the community.
“I feel like what makes the Northland so unique and more enjoyable is to run into all these caring folks,” he said.
Hickox has experienced many firsts as director. He is preparing for his first Rebuilding Day 2023, which will be Sept. 16.
“It’s the flagship event,” he explained. “We are hopefully going to be uniting 300 volunteers to take on the challenges found at 17 houses across the area and transform them into a safe place to live.”
Along with the major rebuild day, the nonprofit is also making inroads with corporate rebuilding days.
“We have had three of those where a corporation unites a staff to volunteer, and we find them a house that needs attention,” Hickox said. “We are hoping to see more of these in the future.”
Other support is coming from Clay County Senior Services, Clay County Commission and Mid America Regional Council. One of the year-round programs is “Safe at Home,” which provides home safety modifications and urgent repairs.
“We are also close to finalizing the agreement with Children’s Mercy Hospital to help out families that need modifications to their homes for their children,” he explained. “We have started more work in Jackson County.”
Hickox said one of the hardest aspects to the job is managing the waiting list.
“We get calls every day from people who want to stay in their homes but have limited financial means or their health doesn’t allow them to make the needed repairs or modifications,” he said.
As the year rolls on, Hickox said a new project manager may be joining the ranks in the fourth quarter to help with these needs. This year, Rebuilding Together Kansas City teams have repaired or modified more than 75 homes, a 50% increase over last year.
“I want more people to know about Rebuilding Together Kansas City,” he said. “It’s about telling our story better, which will help with fundraising and bringing in volunteers.”
