Rebuilding Together Kansas City is partnering with the organization Relentless Pursuit for a workday on Feb. 6. The work day is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the work site, 5100 Independence Avenue.
Relentless Pursuit is a community-centered, faith-based organization dedicated to eradicating human trafficking. The group's vision is to eliminate human trafficking in the Kansas City metropolitan area.
Tasks to be completed: removing and disposing lath and plaster/trash to the dumpster; organizing donations of clothes and furniture; and cleaning up the back lot if the weather permits.
Those who participate in the work day need masks, gloves, sturdy footwear, eye protection, and work clothes. If possible, donations of trash bags, Sharpies, masking tape and cleaning supplies are also needed.
For other details or to register to help, visit www.rebuildingtogetherkc.org/volunteer/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.