Recruit sober driver this St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day falls on a Friday this year. Be responsible drinkers and find a sober driver or plan a cab or other transportation home.

 Metro Creative

Although Irish in its roots, St. Patrick’s Day is most widely celebrated in the United States. To help keep the community safe, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Region 7, which includes Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska, is asking for partygoers to designate a sober driver or find a safe way home, according to a press release. 

“This year, St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Friday, and that means more parties throughout the weekend,” said Susan DeCourcy, regional administrator for NHTSA Region 7. “People need to know that they can go out for a night of fun and return home safely by ensuring they have a sober driver take them home. Between 2016-2020, 287 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes over St. Patrick’s Day. Don’t let St. Patrick’s Day become an anniversary of a tragic night. If you’ve been drinking, even a single drink, make the smart choice to plan for a sober ride home for you and your friends because Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving.”

