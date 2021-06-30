The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage that is negatively affecting blood product availability across the country. Donors of all blood types – especially type O and those giving platelets – are urged to make an appointment to give now and help ensure hospital shelves are stocked with blood products over the Fourth of July holiday and beyond, according to a press release.
As a result of the blood shortage, some hospitals are being forced to slow the pace of elective surgeries until the blood supply stabilizes, delaying crucial patient care.
In addition, while summer is traditionally a time when blood donations decline, this year is particularly challenging as many Americans receive their vaccinations and resume summer activities after more than a year of limited interactions and travel, leading to lower donor turnout.
Donors are needed now to prevent further delays to patient care. Schedule an appointment to give blood now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.
On July 1, there are two locations available for blood donations. The first starts at 11 a.m. at the Zaxby’s near Liberty at 10430 NE Cookingham Drive. The second begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Gladstone Community Center, 6901 N. Holmes St. The Zaxby’s drive ends at 4 p.m. and the community center ends at 5 p.m.
On July 9, there will be a blood drive at the North Kansas City YMCA, 1999 Iron St., from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will also be a blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. July 15 at First United Methodist Church of Kearney, 1000 E. State Route 92.
