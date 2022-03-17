For a limited time, the American Red Cross has resumed testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. Plasma from routine donations that have high levels of COVID-19 antibodies may be used as convalescent plasma to help meet the needs of COVID-19 patients with weakened immune systems, according to a press release.
At the same time, the Red Cross blood supply remains vulnerable, and individuals are urged to schedule a blood or platelet donation, states the release.
“In the days and weeks ahead, it’s critically important the Red Cross maintains a readily available blood supply so hospital patients can receive the care they need,” states the release. To make an appointment, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit {a href=”http://RedCrossBlood.org” target=”_blank”}RedCrossBlood.org or call (800) RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
The Red Cross first tested donations for COVID-19 antibodies earlier in the pandemic to provide convalescent plasma for patients. When infection rates decreased and new treatment options became available, the Red Cross discontinued the program.
“With the surge of new variants, hospitals began to seek out more treatments for their most vulnerable patients, and new clinical trial data has shown that convalescent plasma may benefit immunocompromised patients. The Red Cross is resuming this program to ensure doctors have every tool available to support treatment,” states the release.
How it works
Antibody testing will indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus following vaccination or infection, regardless of whether they developed symptoms. Donations will be tested using samples pulled at the time of donation and sent to a testing laboratory, where they will also undergo routine infectious disease testing. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity.
COVID-19 antibody test results will be available one to two weeks after donation in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.
There are three coming blood drives in Clay County where donations can be made: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 20 at Good Shepherd United Methodist — North Oak, 9555 North Oak Trafficway; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 25 at William Jewell College’s Yates-Gill Union, 500 College Hill; and 2 to 6 p.m. March 28 at Chandler Baptist Church, 11401 Missouri Highway 33.
