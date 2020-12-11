LIBERTY — December may be the season of giving – but it’s typically a challenging time to collect enough blood donations, according to the American Red Cross.
The need for blood doesn’t stop for holidays. Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, more than 1 million blood transfusions will be given in the United States. Donations of all blood types are needed to ensure hospital shelves remain stocked to meet patient blood needs.
Make your appointment to give blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
In Liberty, donation dates are noon to 5 p.m., Dec. 16 at Liberty Hy-Vee, 109 N. Blue Jay Dr.; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 24 at Clay County Savings Bank, 1178 W. Kansas St.; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 31 at First Presbyterian Church, 138 N. Main St.
