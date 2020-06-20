Relay For Life of KC North is swapping laps for laps on the track during a digital relay this year.
Rhonda Richardson and Heather Kovanda are the committee chairs again this year, which marks this team's third year leading. Richardson said coronavirus has changed up the teams' approach.
“However, we are doing everything we can to keep moving forward,” she said. “We are taking Relay For Life virtual this year because of the social distancing guidelines.”
This year's Relay for Life will begin at 6 p.m., Saturday, June 27.
“We will broadcast the opening ceremonies via the event page on Facebook to kick off the event,” she said. “At 7 p.m., there will be a special segment dedicated to survivors and caregivers followed by the luminaria ceremony at 8 p.m. and then a closing ceremony at 9 p.m. Between the broadcasts on Facebook, we will have our traditional theme laps.”
With the change from the traditional school track, there are plans to have a spirit week leading up to the event, Richardson said.
Starting Sunday, June 21, there is Survivor Sunday and those survivors in the Northland are encouraged to share a photo using #KCNRelay. The rest of the week includes honoring loved ones affected by cancer. Monday will feature decorating and lighting a luminaria, sharing the photo online. Tuesday has a scavenger hunt. Why I Walk Wednesday will be a chance for participants to show how they walk, ride or bike and then post a photo or video with the hashtag. June 25 is Throwback Thursday including sharing photos of wearing vintage relay T-shirts and Friday will be dedicated to a fundraising challenge.
“We have encouraged our teams to set up campsites in driveways, backyards, living rooms, or whatever location they safely can to stay within the social distancing guidelines for the area they are in,” Richardson said. “Along with setting up their campsites, we're encouraging them to create a track around a block or the house.”
Richardson said teams are using this as an opportunity to get the neighborhoods involved and make them aware of the Relay For Life movement.
“We'll be doing fundraisers from our locations, all over the city,” she said. “Walking around different areas of town in our favorite Relay For Life shirts and bringing awareness to everyone around us. We know Relay For Life is going to look different this year, but we are making the best of what we have. Cancer isn't going to stop for social distancing and we can't either.”
Registration and other event details can be found at www.RelayForLife.org/KCNorthMO. The virtual event can be found on Facebook by searching 2020 Relay for Life of KC North.
