Relay for Life of KC North June 25

KANSAS CITY NORTH — This year’s Relay for Life of KC North will be Saturday, June 25, at the Kansas City Regional Police Academy's track and field, located at 6885 NE Pleasant Valley Road. The event is a benefit that raises funds for cancer charities and research.
The opening ceremony begins at 5 p.m. The first lap, dedicated to survivors and caregivers, will begin at 5:15 p.m.
During the walk, there will be special contests and events for teams to also participate in. At 9:30 p.m., there will be the luminaria ceremony. Each light lit represents a life taken by cancer, a survivor of cancer or support for a person still fighting cancer.
The closing ceremony will be at 11 p.m.
This year's event location is new. For the past several years, the event has been at the track behind South Valley Middle School in Liberty. In 2016, various walks throughout the Northland united to become a mega event.
As of Tuesday, June 21, Relay for Life of KC North teams, donors and sponsors have raised $54,466 out of an $85,000 goal. To learn more, donate or help, visit secure.acsevents.org/site/TR/RelayForLife/RFLCY22NOR?pg=entry&fr_id=101824.
