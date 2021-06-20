The Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Medical Center of Mid-America urges extreme caution and provides tips to keep pets safe in high temperatures.
The first official day of summer is this weekend, Sunday, June 20, and Missouri is already heating up.
"With high temperatures in the 90s the next several days, it’s crucial to keep pets safe. Hot temperatures can be dangerous, even fatal, for our four-legged friends, causing dehydration, heat exhaustion or heat stroke," states a society press release.
The Humane Society of Missouri offers these tips to help keep pets safe.
• Never leave a pet unattended in a parked car when the temperature is near or above 70 degrees.
"In a matter of minutes, the temperature inside a car can soar past 100 degrees, regardless of whether a window is cracked or the car is parked in shade. Once the internal temperature of a car reaches 110 degrees, your pet could only have a few minutes to survive."
• Act immediately if you see a distressed animal in an unattended car. Call the police and the Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Hotline at (314) 647-4400 as soon as possible.
"A pet showing signs of distress such as heavy panting, unresponsive behavior, seizure or collapse, needs immediate attention," states the release.
• Keep pets inside when temperatures exceed 90 degrees. There will be days, like this week, when the temperature skyrockets and it becomes too hot for pets to remain outside.
"Bring them indoors and keep them in a safe and secure place such as the basement, especially if your home is not air conditioned. Remember that rising temperatures inside the home can be just as deadly as the outdoor heat," states the release.
• Groom your pet regularly. Consider taking your pet to a groomer for a trim or regularly brush their fur to remove any excess hair.
"However, do not shave your pet’s coat during the summer months unless under the guidance of a veterinarian. Your pet’s coat is its protection from the sun and can help regulate its body temperature," states the society.
• Provide plenty of shade and water when outdoors. Ensure your pet is protected from the heat and sun at all times during the day, no matter where you are.
"If you leave your pet outdoors for an extended period, check to make sure there are shaded areas beforehand and keep checking in as the sun changes positions. Pets also need access to fresh, cool water. In heat waves, add ice to water when possible."
• Limit exercise on hot days. If you run or jog with your dog, take frequent water breaks for yourself and your dog. Remember that asphalt and concrete heat up quickly – if you can’t keep your hand on the pavement for 10 seconds, it is too hot for a dog’s paws.
For more information on how to care for pets in hot weather, visit hsmo.org/donttakerover.
