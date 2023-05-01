featured top story Renewal center observes World Labyrinth Day May 6 May 1, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Precious Blood Renewal Center’s annual observance of World Labyrinth Day will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6. The community is invited to join center staff to pray for peace. Courier-Tribune File Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LIBERTY — The Precious Blood Renewal Center’s annual observance of World Labyrinth Day will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6. The community is invited to join center staff to pray for peace.The event will take place at the reconciliation labyrinth on the center's grounds, 2120 St. Gaspar Way, near the intersection with South Liberty Parkway in Liberty. Members of First Baptist Church of Kansas City will be with joining the observance. The Rev. Stephen Jones, pastor of First Baptist Church, will lead the service.The day begins with prayer and reflection on how peace can be shaped in families and faith communities, schools and places of work, neighborhoods and the world.A shared lunch will be at 12:15 p.m. and then in observance of World Labyrinth Day, the group will “walk as one at 1,” joining others around the world in prayer and meditation at 1 p.m.Donations will be collected. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Precious Blood Renewal Center World Labyrinth Day May 6 Prayers For World Peace Observance Walk The Labyrinth × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes Tweets by myCTnews Latest News 3 face charges from operation targeting child sexual exploitation during NFL Draft Kearney Amphitheater summer concert schedule announced Mid-Continent Public Library trades food for fines Renewal center observes World Labyrinth Day May 6 Take 5: Top CB prospects eligible for 2024 NFL Draft Suicide Rates Among U.S. Adolescents Doubled in 10 Years ‘Gotham Knights’ Team Teases Harvey’s ‘Utterly Heartbreaking’ Two-Face Transformation Judge blocks Missouri AG’s rule limiting transgender health care Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesKearney police seek to ID 2 people of interestArmed man attempts to rob Liberty Lowe'sPerson of interest located in attempted Lowe's robberyFree food from mobile pantry available May 3Police pursuit nabs Platte County suspect in SmithvilleRaytown man faces felony charges after chase ends in LibertySchool ‘swatting’ hoaxes in St. Louis area stretch resources, leave parents and kids unnervedI-35 motorcycle crash injures 1Chesterfield man pleads guilty in Mizzou hazing that left freshman with severe brain damageWatch out for box turtles on roadways Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
