Renewal center observes World Labyrinth Day May 6

The Precious Blood Renewal Center’s annual observance of World Labyrinth Day will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6. The community is invited to join center staff to pray for peace.

The event will take place at the reconciliation labyrinth on the center's grounds, 2120 St. Gaspar Way, near the intersection with South Liberty Parkway in Liberty. 

