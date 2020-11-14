With November being National Diabetes Awareness Month and obesity leading to nearly $200 billion in U.S. health care costs each year, the personal finance website WalletHub released its report, “2020's Most Overweight & Obese States in America.” The report states Missouri leads the charge in states in overweight children and is 14th in the nation in obese adults.
“According to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than seven in 10 U.S. adults aged 20 and older are either overweight or obese. Rates are lower for children and adolescents, but have risen drastically in the past few decades. So prevalent has America’s obesity problem grown that the weight-loss industry continues to expand. The U.S. weight loss and diet control market is worth at least $72 billion, and is projected to increase in the coming years. In addition, the U.S. spends nearly $200 billion in annual health care costs related to obesity,” states the report.
To determine which states contribute the most to America’s overweight and obesity problem, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 31 key metrics that include range from share of overweight and obese population to sugary beverage consumption among adolescents to obesity-related health care costs.
According to the survey, Missouri ranks:
• 14th in percentage of obese adults;
• 1st in percentage of overweight children;
• 29th in percentage of obese children;
• 16th in percentage of physically inactive adults;
• 17th in percentage of adults with high cholesterol; and
• 25th in percentage of adults eating less than one serving of fruits/vegetables per day.
To view the full report, visit https://wallethub.com/edu/fattest-states/16585.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.