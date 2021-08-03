CLAY COUNTY — The Developmental Disabilities Resource Board of Clay County is accepting applications for funding in fiscal year 2022 from nonprofit agencies interested in providing services to county residents with developmental disabilities.
Applicants must be a 501©3 not-for-profit corporation in good standing in the state of Missouri. The agency must be Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities accredited or have a similar licensing or accrediting body and an approved provider by the Department of Mental Health, Kansas City Regional Office.
Any agency interested in applying for funding may call the resource board office at 792-5255 or email the administrative director at sbennett@ddrbcc.org for more details. Application packets can be picked up between9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the board office at 920 Kent Street in Liberty. Electronic copies can be requested by email. The deadline for applications is 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2.
