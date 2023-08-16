Retired school counselor finds new passion at Liberty Animal Shelter

Becky Ginn Starnes explains the dog spaces available at Liberty Animal Shelter as well as her time to play with the dogs as a volunteer.

LIBERTY — Becky Ginn Starnes helped hundreds of children during her career as a third-grade teacher and then as an elementary school counselor during her 37-year career in education. She retired from the Liberty School District.

Now, she has directed that energy and desire to help to the Liberty Animal Shelter, located at 2801 Riverview Road.

Becky Ginn Starnes spends time with Stella, one of the dogs available for adoption at the Liberty Animal Shelter.
For several months, friends of Becky Ginn Starnes have seen her "picks of the week" for animals for adoption at Liberty Animal Shelter. Starnes takes it upon herself to share the stories of the animals available for adoption at the shelter.
During her volunteer hours at Liberty Animal Shelter, Becky Ginn Starnes also spends time with cats available for adoption.

