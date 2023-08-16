Retired school counselor finds new passion at Liberty Animal Shelter

For several months, friends of Becky Ginn Starnes have seen her "picks of the week" for animals for adoption at Liberty Animal Shelter. Starnes takes it upon herself to share the stories of the animals available for adoption at the shelter.
LIBERTY — Becky Ginn Starnes helped hundreds of children during her career as a third-grade teacher and then as an elementary school counselor during her 37-year career in education. She retired from the Liberty School District.
Now, she has directed that energy and desire to help to the Liberty Animal Shelter, located at 2801 Riverview Road.
Thursdays are her days to volunteer. She first delivers meals for the Liberty Meals on Wheels program and then heads to the animal shelter.
“I love doing both,” she said. “Those I deliver to are like family. I have been recruited to help on a couple issues for folks. I help them if I can. Then I head to the shelter.”
Starnes also handles a three-hour shift for the Trevor Project, a nonprofit that focuses on suicide prevention efforts among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer youth.
“I still serve in my role as a counselor,” she said.
Starnes said she wishes she could do more.
“My parents were such service-minded people,” she said. “They also delivered Meals on Wheels. My parents modeled the behavior. Even my friend, Caroll Makemson, said I am continuing their legacy. It’s in my DNA. I’m doing them honor by serving others.”
Starnes said her father, who was a minister, used to say, “Brighten the corner where you are.”
“I don’t take that privilege for granted,” she said.
When Starnes started with the Liberty Animal Shelter, she helped with basic housekeeping. The shelter is equipped with a full kitchen and a washer and dryer. After volunteer training, Starnes got to interact with animals.
“My favorite part of working at the shelter is when I can interact and play with the dogs and cats outside of their enclosures,” she said.
In February, Starnes took it upon herself to begin regular posts on her Facebook page called Picks of the Week, where she profiles animals for adoption at the shelter. She spends Thursday evenings writing those descriptions.
“It feels good when they go to a good home,” she said of pet adoptions. “I spend time with the animals and see such personalities. They capture my heart. I want to get them adopted.”
The first time Starnes offered her picks and shared a narrative, describing one dog and one cat, she felt the ripple effect.
“I had six or seven people share my post,” she said. “I have friends who have more friends than me. It encouraged me.”
The shelter doesn’t just offer her a chance to care for the animals, but gives her a chance to interact with staff.
“We need more volunteers,” Starnes said. “It’s such a gift, a joy really, to take the dogs out into the yard and watch them play. Then I spend time with the cats, giving them attention. As a kid, I used to feed all the stray cats in the neighborhood. I learned compassion early on for animals.”
