Retirees can learn money management tips

Stick to a budget during retirement. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reports that roughly 70% of individuals who turn 65 will need long-term care in their lifetimes.

 Metro Creative

What constitutes a perfect retirement is different for everyone.

Some people may imagine spending their golden years fishing their days away, while others may aspire to finally embrace their inner globetrotter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.