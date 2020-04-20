HOLT — Northland Therapeutic Riding Center will hold a crap shoot fundraiser on Facebook Live starting at noon, Friday, April 24.
The event is like a game of bingo of sorts featuring horses in a grid pattern at the outdoor arena. For more event details and tickets, visit www.northlandtrc.org.
The mission of Northland Therapeutic Riding Center is to improve the quality of life for those with special needs through equine assisted activities and therapies.
