Santa flies into Smithville fire station

SMITHVILLE — Santa at the Fire Station will press on, despite coronavirus, from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12.
"We are going to have it outside as a drive-by event," Smithville Fire Chief Dave Cline said. "We will be encouraging children to write letters to Santa which we will collect."
Cline said Santa will be present but there will be zero contact as a precaution against coronavirus.
Each family attending will receive an ornament.
