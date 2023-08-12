CLAY COUNTY — This Saturday, Aug. 12, there are a few events to enjoy with the whole family before the school year starts.
In Gladstone, the Big Shoal Farm Sunflower Field Festival runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at4109 NE Pleasant Valley Road. The festival includes sunflower-picking, an art fair, children’s arts and crafts, baked goods, games and food.
The Big Shoal Farm is a joint project of the city of Gladstone and the Friends of the Atkins-Johnson Farm and Museum. Proceeds support the maintenance and development of the Big Shoal Heritage Area in Gladstone. The heritage area includes a farmstead museum, heritage garden, beehives, historic cemetery and the farm.
Shoal Creek Living History Museum, 7000 NE Barry Road, will bring in re-enactors to bring the village to life with Old West entertainment from 2 to 7 p.m. There will be a coloring contest in the old school from 2 to 2:45 p.m. and again from 5 to 5:45 pm. Historical skits, featuring the Wells Fargo carriage coming to town, will be at 3 and 6 p.m. Thornton Mansion will be open for tours from 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. A petting zoo will be on site from 2 to 6:30 p.m. Common Threads will perform 19th-century music in the church from 2 to 3 p.m. and again from 4:45 to 5:45 p.m.
A whiskey tasting tour event by Kearney Enrichment Council will be held in downtown Kearney from 5 to 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at check-in at Blue Heron events, 111 E. Washington St., in Kearney. Tickets include a complimentary shot glass.
“This walking tour takes you through downtown Kearney where you will sample whiskey and enjoy appetizers at the 10 participating businesses,” reads an event release.
In downtown Smithville, Ann and Terry Brock will perform as Smithville Music celebrates its 40th anniversary as part of the Hot Summer Nights concert series. The free concert series is Saturdays in August in Courtyard Park, 118 N. Commercial Ave. Entertainment is slated for 6 to 10 p.m.
