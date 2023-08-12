Saturday activities include sunflowers, music

Re-enactors will bring the Shoal Creek Living History Museum village to life this Saturday, Aug. 12.

 Kellie Houx/Courier-Tribune

CLAY COUNTY — This Saturday, Aug. 12, there are a few events to enjoy with the whole family before the school year starts.

In Gladstone, the Big Shoal Farm Sunflower Field Festival runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at4109 NE Pleasant Valley Road. The festival includes sunflower-picking, an art fair, children’s arts and crafts, baked goods, games and food.

