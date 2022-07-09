CLAY COUNTY — After a busy and long Fourth of July weekend, activities have slowed some in the Northland communities, but there is still plenty to see and do.
Throughout the day Saturday, July 9, downtown Smithville will be buzzing with the Clay County 4-H Fair. The day runs from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The animal shows start at 8:30 a.m. with the rabbit show; poultry show is 9:15 and goat show is 10 a.m. in Heritage Park, 320 E. Main St. The dog show will be at the same time in Courtyard Park, 118 N. Commercial Ave.
Projects and exhibits will be on display at Chops BBQ and the Smithville Senior Center along Main Street from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. A pet costume contest is at 1 p.m. Demonstrations will be at Chops from 1:30 to 3 p.m. From 4 to 6 p.m., there will be public speaking, the fashion revue and music on the Ali Kemp Memorial Stage in Courtyard Park on Main Street.
In Gladstone, there will be a children's garden day from 9 a.m. to noon at Atkins-Johnson Farm, 4109 NE Pleasant Valley Road. This will be a chance for kids to learn about gardening, participate in free garden demonstrations and a chance to learn about activities to do at home. Garden tours will be provided by master gardeners.
It's also Second Saturday in Kearney as the second event of the year kicks off around 5 p.m. There will be live music from Oasis Band, food trucks and shopping at more than 35 vendors in plaza parking lot at Missouri Highways 33 and 92.
Also Saturday evening, Kearney's Paisley Candle and Home and Paisley Perk, 400 S. Jefferson St., will be set up for a party for the Barks & Brews event. The free event is 6 to 8:30 p.m. Paisley Perk will be selling coffee, beer and wine. Cowtown Mini Donuts Food Truck will be there. Steven Bankey and Taylor Mead of Steven Bankey & The Flatlanders will perform live from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
